Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith: Kissing is ‘just as good now as when I was 16’

“I don’t think you have to take a present every time you go out to dinner," says The Great British Bake Off judge and former restaurateur Prue Leith. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor.

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has urged people not to give up on kissing when they become senior citizens – saying it is “just as good now as it was when I was 16.”

The broadcaster and cookery writer said that even she does not like to see “oldies” kissing on television, but recommends it in real life.

Appearing at the Hay Festival, Leith (83) said she is an advocate for “geriatric love”.

She married her second husband, John Playfair, when she was 76.

“I think love is what makes the world go round. I think we all have to have love in our lives,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be the classic girl-boy love, it could be love of your spaniel or love of ornithology. You have to have something you really love otherwise life loses its flavour. So, yes, I am a real advocate.

“I think we find it very embarrassing to see old people kissing, and even I shut my eyes when a couple of oldies like me are kissing on the telly. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed.

“I’ll tell you what – it’s just as good now as it was when I was 16.”

Leith’s previous advice on having a happy relationship included maintaining separate homes. For several years after their marriage, she and Playfair lived a mile apart.

The arrangement ensured that there were no rows over tidying up or division of household chores.

“What you want – and what I get – is him without his clobber and without the responsibility of looking after his laundry or sewing on his buttons,” she explained.

She shared various life tips with the Hay audience, including advice to stop taking gifts for the host or hostess when attending a dinner party.

“I don’t think you have to take a present every time you go out to dinner. These days, people feel duty-bound to arrive bearing gifts,” she said.

“To oldies like us, let me tell you, we’ve got too many boxes of chocolates piled up because people bring us chocolates all the time. Your presence should be enough.”

The Great British Bake Off judge also rattled through the highs and lows of her career, which included opening her eponymous restaurant in Notting Hill in 1969.

The restaurant attracted the biggest stars of the day, including The Beatles – who eschewed fine dining and asked for four full English breakfasts – and Princess Margaret.

The princess arrived late one night when the dining room had emptied and the waiters were about to go home.

“Any restaurateur would have killed to have Princess Margaret grace their establishment,” recalled Leith.

“Unfortunately, it was 11pm on a Monday night, when we were stone empty. I got half the waiters to get back in their uniforms and told the others to scrub up and come in through the front door.

“Those others had an absolute ball, clicking their fingers at their colleagues and ordering the most complicated things on the menu.”

On another occasion, Leith said, a table of well-heeled diners complained that David Bailey, the photographer, was there in a string vest and jeans.

“They said: ‘We haven’t paid all this money to sit next to a half-naked ape,’” she recalled.

When she passed the message on to Bailey, he responded by standing up and dropping his trousers.