Graham Norton thanks ‘really supportive’ west Cork locals for keeping wedding secret

TV host Graham has thanked locals in west Cork for keeping his summer wedding a “secret”.

In July, Norton marked his wedding to husband Jonothan (Jono) McLeod with an intimate party with some 120 guests in attendance.

Speaking on the Australian TV morning show, The project, the Bandon native said “everyone was really supportive.

When asked how his wedding went, Norton joked: “It was awful.”

“We had a big party in West Cork, and everyone was really supportive and kept it a big secret, but people got excited about you know who might be there and at one stage, there was a sighting in the local supermarket of Adele without makeup,” he added.

The red carpet was rolled out at Bantry House for a lavish blessing ceremony between Norton (59) and his partner as they celebrated their union in the west Cork beauty spot. The venue was closed to the public so the BAFTA-winner could enjoy a private party with his closest family and friends.

The following day saw revellers gathering at Norton’s holiday home in Ahakista where some large marquees were erected on the grounds for the second day of the party.

Norton grew up in Bandon and is a regular visitor back to west Cork where he recorded his Virgin Radio UK show over the summer.

A five-time BAFTA winner, he has also turned his attentions to the literary world in recent years with his latest novel ‘Forever Home’. A TV dramatisation of his first novel, Holding, was aired earlier in 2022, starring Cork’s Siobhán McSweeney.

Norton is currently doing a book tour for ‘Forever Home’ and speaking on BBC Radio 4, he said married life is going “good so far”.

“It would be awful if it wasn't at this stage, just a few months in, I'd like to think that even I could manage a few months,” he added.

"I'm from that generation of gays who assumed it was never going to be on the cards. So, one, it's extraordinary that it can happen, I mean I never gave up hope of finding the one. If it was a surprise, it was a pleasant surprise."