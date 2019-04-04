Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have become parents for the fifth time.

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome baby boy to the world

Tana gave birth today to a son, who they've named Oscar, and it wasn't long before the proud dad shared a snap of his newborn son with the world.

Posting a photo of himself, Tana and Oscar, Ramsay wrote; "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx."

The little boy joins the Ramsay clan of Megan (21), twins Jack and Holly (19) and Matilda (17).

The couple revealed they were expecting another child in January in a New Year’s Day message.

They shared a video on Instagram in which each of their children says “Happy New Year”, before the camera panned down to reveal Tana had a large baby bump.

The celebrity chef was heard off-camera saying: “And guess what? Happy New Year because soon we’ve got another one coming!”

In June 2016, Tana suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.

The couple married in 1996.

Press Association