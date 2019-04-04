Style Celebrity News

Thursday 4 April 2019

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome baby boy to the world

Gordon Ramsay (52) and Tana (44) welcome their baby son to the world (Photo: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have become parents for the fifth time.

Tana gave birth today to a son, who they've named Oscar, and it wasn't long before the proud dad shared a snap of his newborn son with the world.

Posting a photo of himself, Tana and Oscar, Ramsay wrote; "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx."

The little boy joins the Ramsay clan of Megan (21), twins Jack and Holly (19) and Matilda (17).

The couple revealed they were expecting another child in January in a New Year’s Day message.

They shared a video on Instagram in which each of their children says “Happy New Year”, before the camera panned down to reveal Tana had a large baby bump.

The celebrity chef was heard off-camera saying: “And guess what? Happy New Year because soon we’ve got another one coming!”

In June 2016, Tana suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.

The couple married in 1996.

