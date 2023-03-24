independent

GoPro video footage of Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash may not exist, US court told

Reference to footage of the 2016 incident had previously been made during the trial in an email sent by the daughter of Terry Sanderson.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rumoured GoPro video footage of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision may not actually exist, a US court has heard.

