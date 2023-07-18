Goodness Gracious Me cast to mark 25th anniversary of sitcom with reunion (Alamy/PA)

Members of the cast and crew of British sitcom Goodness Gracious Me will reunite to mark the show’s 25th anniversary at the Desiblitz Literature Festival.

The sketch show, which parodied stereotypes in the British and Asian communities, starred Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, Kulvinder Ghir and Nina Wadia.

Ghir and Wadia will join scriptwriter Sanjeev Kholi to discuss the impact and legacy of Goodness Gracious Me, during the headline event at the festival in October.

Goodness Gracious Me starred Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal (Yui Mok/PA)

The announcement comes after rumours of a possible fourth series of the show, which was first televised on BBC Two in 1998 and ran until 2001.

Further names at the reunion will be revealed in September.

Since starring in Goodness Gracious Me, cast members have gone on to win multiple awards.

Syal was honoured with a Bafta fellowship at the annual television awards in May, placing a bindi on her trophy and saying it represented “change”.

Her husband Bhaskar was made an OBE in the New Year Honours List in 2005.

The 2023 Desiblitz Literature Festival, the UK’s leading book festival celebrating British South Asian writing, will take place from October 20 to 29.

The festival will feature themed events including crime fiction, children’s fiction, historical fiction, poetry readings, memoirs, and discussions about diversity in British publishing, with a variety of music from Bangla to Punjabi folk music.

Festival director Indi Deol Said: “Our mission at the Desiblitz Literature Festival is to continue bringing together diverse audiences, transcending boundaries and celebrating the richness of cultures.

“With 90% of our festival events free to attend, we open doors to all, fostering inclusivity and accessibility.

“At the heart of our festival, we champion new and emerging voices, amplifying their stories and perspectives. We believe in nurturing talent and providing a platform for aspiring writers to shine.

“We invite you to explore the vibrant tapestry of storytelling, where renowned authors, thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops and mesmerising performances await.

“Mark your calendars and join us for a transformative experience that will leave you inspired, enlightened and connected.”