Golden Globes winners – a full list

It was a triumphant night for British performers and creatives at the Golden Globes.

Here is a full list of the winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama – Nomadland

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Rosamund Pike just won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/dHHQDZldUR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Best Motion Picture – Animated – Soul

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Minari

Minari wins Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/486jld6AIz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best Director – Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Aaron Sorkin wins the award for Motion Picture Screenplay for @TrialOfChicago7 at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/djMhvBssVP — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Original Score – Soul

Best Original Song – Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Best Television Series – Drama – The Crown

Congratulations to The Crown for winning Best Television Series, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/KTLpn2pCpu — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Josh O’Connor

(The Crown)

Congratulations to @joshoconnor15 for winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/LWHcapjpio — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Congratulations to the winner of Best Actress in A TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Catherine O'Hara! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VnwU5TEDbL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Congratulations to Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - The Queen's Gambit. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BsTls8r68B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – John Boyega

(Small Axe)

PA Media