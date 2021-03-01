| 0°C Dublin

Golden Globes winners – a full list

The Crown scored four of the top prizes at the ceremony.

By PA Reporters

It was a triumphant night for British performers and creatives at the Golden Globes.

Here is a full list of the winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama – Nomadland

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Best Motion Picture – Animated – Soul

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Minari

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best Director – Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Screenplay –  Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best Original Score – Soul

Best Original Song – Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Best Television Series – Drama – The Crown

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Josh O’Connor
(The Crown)

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – John Boyega
(Small Axe)

