Going green: Stars don recycled outfits for new environment awards

Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress designed for her in 2011

Hollywood stars arrived in recycled outfits as they joined Prince William for the first awards ceremony for his new environmental prize.

William called for society to “unite in repairing our planet” at the inaugural awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson, wearing a wedding dress made of 10 dresses from Oxfam, and Emma Thompson were among those on the “green carpet” at the event in London.

Read More

William’s wife Kate arrived wearing an Alexander McQueen dress made for her in 2011, while her husband wore a dark green velvet blazer and a polo neck.

No stars have flown to London and guests were asked by organisers to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”.

Speaking on her way into the event, Ms Thompson criticised throwaway culture and said her parents would have been horrified by how society dumps its waste on the streets.

She said: “If we had shown my parents how people live (today), how they will wander down the streets and coffee cup, immediately throw it away, eat, throw away, everything throwaway, they would’ve gone ‘what’s going on?’”

William launched his prize to find solutions to the planet’s environmental problems and overcome the pessimism felt by many on its future. Judges include broadcaster David Attenborough, actress Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira.

Video of the Day

During the ceremony, in a short film recorded in the London Eye, William said: “We are alive in the most consequential time in human history. The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand.

Expand Close Emma Thompson criticised today's throwaway culture / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emma Thompson criticised today's throwaway culture

“A decade doesn’t seem long, but humankind has an outstanding record of being able to solve the unsolvable.

“Many of the answers are already out there... but we need everyone – from all parts of society – to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet.

“The future is ours to determine. And if we set our minds to it, nothing is impossible.”

The ceremony comes ahead of the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow in a few weeks.

Expand Close Emma Watson wore a dress made of 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emma Watson wore a dress made of 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam

The prize takes inspiration from the Apollo Moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot, which helped advance mankind’s technological achievements.

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners of the five Earthshot prizes will each receive £1m (€1.2m) to develop their projects.

The 15 finalists include a 14-year-old girl from India who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, and a Chinese app that allows its citizens to hold polluters to account.