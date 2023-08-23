GMB presenter Katy Rickitt to make appearance at Hollyoaks High for GCSE results

Katy Rickitt (second right) on the set of Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Katy Rickitt will star in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as a presenter who talks to students as they collect their GCSE results.

Rickitt filmed alongside actors including Ashley Taylor Dawson, who plays Darren Osborne, and Ela-May Demircan (Leah Barnes).

The presenter is married to Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt, who played Kyle Kelly until 2020.

Katy Rickitt on the set of Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures/PA)

Rickitt plays herself in the episode, interviewing teenagers on the same week real-life students open their GCSE results.

Discussing what it was like on set, Rickitt said she had an “amazing” day and picked out all the landmarks when she arrived.

She said: “I have been a lifelong fan of Hollyoaks.

“From bingeing the omnibus with my university friends to proudly following my husband, Adam Rickitt, in his role as Kyle Kelly.

“It was an absolute honour to be asked to do a cameo for the soap. Also, how many people get to play themselves in soapland?

“When I found out I’d be on hand to help the Hollyoaks High students open their GCSE results it also brought a smile to my face.

“It’s a day I’ve covered every year without fail for Good Morning Britain and remains a highlight witnessing such a life-changing event.”

This is the presenter’s first time appearing on an episode of Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures/PA)

She added: “I spent most of the day with Ashley Taylor Dawson and Ela-May Demircan.

“Ashley I know well from working alongside Adam and he looked after me from the moment I arrived.

“I’ve always loved the humour he brings to Darren’s character but also have incredible respect for the empathy he brings to his role.

“Ela-May is nothing short of a little diamond, a real pro who’s submerged herself in her role since practically the moment she was born. I was learning from the best.

“As someone who spends most of their time in a three-man band (myself, camera and sound) it was incredible witnessing such a large and smooth operation and everyone was so supportive and friendly.

“I really hope GMB are called in to report on more newsworthy events in Hollyoaks land, and we all know there are plenty of those!”

The episode will air on E4 on Wednesday at 7pm and again on Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.