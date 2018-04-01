A glowing Kate Middleton, who is expected to give birth to her third child this month, was the picture of happiness when she attended a church service this morning.

Glowing Kate Middleton looks effortlessly elegant as final countdown for baby number three begins

The mum-of-two, who is now on maternity leave, walked into the church where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle will marry in May with her husband William.

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at the Easter service without their children. Kate looked elegant in a classic dark brown coat and matching hat as she made her way into the 14th-century St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the UK.

Harry and Meghan were not at the service, with Kensington Palace describing their weekend plans as "private". Members of the public waited outside the chapel as 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth arrived.

Pregnant Zara Phillips curtseys to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. Tolga Akmen/Pool via Reuters

Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the Easter service, along with Eugenie's fiance Jack Brooksbank. Zara Tindall, who is expecting her second child, was also at the ceremony.

It is understood Prince Philip missed the annual Maundy Service on Thursday because of a problem with his hip. He stepped down from his public duties last summer but on occasion does attend events with the Queen.

Members of the Royal family, Zara Tindall (left) Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Beatrice (second right) wait for Queen Elizabeth II to arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor. Photo: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Press Association