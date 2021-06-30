Gloria Allred: Bill Cosby is not home free

Gloria Allred, the high-powered lawyer who represented many of Bill Cosby’s accusers, has warned the comedian is ‘not home free’ despite being released from prison (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Gloria Allred, the high-powered lawyer who represented many of Bill Cosby’s accusers, has warned the comedian is “not home free” despite being released from prison.

Cosby, an entertainer once known as “America’s Dad,” arrived home on Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction.

It ruled the 83-year-old had been denied a fair trial in 2018. Cosby had served three years of a three to 10-year sentence.

Allred, a celebrity lawyer and women’s rights activist, said the conviction being overturned on technical grounds “did not vindicate (his) conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused”.

Speaking during a press conference held over Zoom from Los Angeles, Allred said now Cosby’s criminal case was over, she could pursue a civil complaint against the star.

She represents Judy Huth, who alleges when she was 15 Cosby attacked her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974.

The case, being heard at Los Angeles Superior Court, has been paused while awaiting a conclusion in Pennsylvania.

Allred said she intends to have Cosby give evidence in the case and expects a trial date to be set “very soon”.

Allred said she will be taking Cosby’s testimony under oath and because his criminal case has now concluded, he will not be able to invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

“So he will be compelled to answer questions under oath in our case,” Allred said.

Asked about the possibility of further civil cases being brought against Cosby, Allred said different statutes of limitations across the states “complicated” the issue, but warned: “Mr Cosby is not home free.”