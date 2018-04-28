Style Celebrity News

Saturday 28 April 2018

Glee’s Lea Michele shows off engagement ring

The actress has said ‘Yes’ to her boyfriend.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 – London
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 – London

By Kerri-Ann Roper, Press Association Entertainment Editor

Glee star Lea Michele is engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich.

ipanews_b05cf871-c2cf-4e1a-923f-c69dd027460a_embedded213645411
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 – London

The actress, 31, confirmed the news with an Instagram post of a photograph showing her ring.

Yes 💍

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Yes”.

According to American celebrity website People, she and Reich, the president of a clothing company, have been dating for over a year.

My Valentine 💙

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Michele, known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit American musical TV series, previously dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith.

Canadian actor Monteith, who played school jock Finn Hudson in Glee, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013, aged 31.

Following Glee, Michele has also starred in TV Series Scream Queens.

Press Association

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section