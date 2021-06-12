Vogue Williams pictured with her husband Spencer Matthews and their kids Theodore and Gigi

Vogue Williams has revealed her joy as daughter Gigi is now “flying along” after a slow start in crawling.

Gigi was born last July but Vogue had admitted her worry that she hadn't started crawling.

Now, proud Vogue has gushed about her being “so advanced" that she "better than every other child that has ever crawled".

"I'm just going to let you know, and you know I can be honest about my kids, Gigi's very advanced," she told Joanne McNally on the pair's My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.

"She started crawling and she's not just crawling she flies along the ground now.

"It doesn't matter that she started late because she'd better than every other child that has ever crawled.

"She looks like a little robot the way she goes, it's so weird. She's always going after Winston, she's obsessed with Winston."

Vogue, who also has a son Theodore (3) with husband Spencer Williams, said she is loving being back in Ireland, having recently bought a new home in Howth.

The family have been enjoying trips to the beach, where Vogue revealed Gigi has a fondness for sand while Theodore is a real water baby.

She wrote: "An Irish day at the beach!! We did not expect it to be this warm, it’s so nice being home seeing all of my friends and their babies.

"Gigi loved the beach, big fan of trying to eat sand like her pal Bowie. T just lives in the water, so hard to get him out!"

Vogue said on the podcast: "Theodore loves Ireland so much I brought him to the beach the other day.