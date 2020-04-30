Gigi Hadid's mother confirms her pregnancy as she is 'expecting a baby girl' with Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid with her daughter Gigi and boyfriend Zayn, who are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda confirmed her pregnancy news and said she is "so excited" to become a first-time grandmother later this year.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster RTL, Yolanda, who is originally from Holland, said she was surprised that their "little secret got leaked to the press" but they are thrilled with the new addition to their family.

"Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently," she said.

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed. I can't wait to become a grandmother."

It's reported that Gigi is expecting a baby girl and fans have been over-analysing pictures from the supermodel's 25th birthday celebrations earlier this week, which they believe was also a gender reveal party.

Gigi and her on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, are in lockdown at her mother's Philadelphia farm alongside her sister Bella and a select group of family friends.

Expand Close Yolanda Hadid, from left, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yolanda Hadid, from left, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TMZ first broke the story of her baby news, citing "family sources".

"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited! Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along," the insider said.

"Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Meanwhile, Gigi previously hinted at the possibility of starting a family with the former One Direction star, as she said she's looking forward to her future outside of modelling.

She said: "I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling.

"The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!"

Online Editors