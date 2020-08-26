Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump ahead of birth of first child

Gigi Hadid has shown off her baby bump in a string of black and white photos.

The model, 25, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, 27, is thought to be due to give birth soon but has kept her bump under wraps so far.

In one of the photos on Instagram she can be seen cradling her growing stomach as she sits on her knees in a long white gown and looks into the camera.

She captioned the shot: “growin an angel.”

In another photo she can be seen in profile wearing a sheer kaftan, which she captioned with the date 7.26.20.

In the last set of pictures she wrote: “Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

Hadid confirmed the news she was expecting in April after reports surfaced in the US.

She told Jimmy Fallon for his The Tonight Show: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s wellwishes and support.”

Hadid added: “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

PA Media