Gigi Hadid shares picture of her baby bump as she prepares to give birth

Gigi Hadid has shared a picture of her baby bump on social media as she prepares to give birth.

Hadid, 25, is expecting her first child, a daughter, with partner Zayn Malik, 27.

The model said the photo was from the 27th week of her pregnancy.

“Time flew,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hadid confirmed she was expecting in April, telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon she and former One Direction singer Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

Earlier on Thursday, Hadid’s father Mohamed shared a message on social media for the unborn baby.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote.

“I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.”

The post sparked fan speculation that Hadid had given birth, but he later clarified the baby had not arrived.

