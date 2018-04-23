Gigi Hadid shares childhood snaps as she celebrates birthday

The catwalk queen posted the image on social media, along with an adorable snap of herself as a toddler with her mum Yolanda Hadid, blowing out the candle on a birthday cake.

Earlier the supermodel told her Twitter followers that her last meal as a 22-year-old had been “Cocoa Krispies”.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

“23 !! ++ shoutout to my mamma,” she said.

Fellow cover girl Bella shared photos of them together as children and said on Instagram: “Best friends since the first time we met.

Gigi received happy birthday wishes from her famous sibling Bella and friends such as Kendall Jenner.

As we close in on midnight, I would like to share that my final meal as a 22 year old will officially be Cocoa Krispies. Thank you for your attention.

“Tomorrow is my favorite day ever because it was the day you were born. I love you!”

Jenner posted a series of images of them together on her Instagram story.