Gigi Hadid responds to Israel-Palestine comments controversy

Gigi Hadid has said she is “not anti-anyone, I am only pro-coexistence” after drawing controversy with her comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The catwalk star, who is the daughter of the Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, prompted a heated debate on Twitter on Tuesday when she said: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other – it’s about the greed. #FreePalestine #freegaza #coexist.”

Responding to one critic on Wednesday, she said: "I didn't call Jews greedy, but anyone who can't look past their own ego will twist it that way. I'm saying coexistence (Palestinians & Israelis, as they once before lived…) is to not live in greed.

I’m saying coexistence (Palestinians & Israelis, as they once before lived...) is to not live in greed. That’s all I’d hope for. ☮️ I don’t agree with the violence from either side. https://t.co/udxcZTz689 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 16, 2018 “That’s all I’d hope for. I don’t agree with the violence from either side.”

She also addressed her nine million followers, writing: "You'll all see whatever side you want. My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I'm not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all. #freepalestine."

She added: "Further & finally- I'm just gunna start keeping my opinions to myself. social media is one of the most frustrating & twisted things.

I’m just gunna start keeping my opinions to myself.

"Don't be surprised when your faves drop off,it's a double-edged sword. Everything's taken & read the wrong way bc tweets can never show real depth."

Almost 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 injured by Israeli forces during protests on Monday.

