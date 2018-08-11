Coleen Rooney has hit back at a fellow flight passenger who was forced to move pre-paid seats in order to accommodate her family.

'Get a life' - Coleen Rooney hits back at man whose family was moved next to toilets on flight to accommodate her

Mark Cassin said he had booked a flight from Portugal to Manchester with Jet2 and that he and his group of five people. He claims that he was forced to move seats next to "stinky toilets" after being told by an airline representative that their original seats were no longer available.

Rooney, who was travelling with her three children with footballer husband Wayne - Kai (eight), Klay (five), Kit (two) and Cass (six months) - said she had no idea that anyone was moved to accommodate her group.

"Article in the media today about my return from Portugal flight is an absolute joke!!! First of all this is the first I know about the situation .... I was given these seats on check in Ana that was that. I didn’t ask for certain seats just took what I was given," she tweeted.

Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne Rooney and children Kai, Kit and Klay

"The seats were at the back of plane so no extra leg room etc to moan about. I was with my 3 kids and 2 brothers..... 3 on one row and 3 on another .... not friends as it says.

"Also Jet 2 has said you have to be 14 or above to sit on back row? So maybe this was the reason as I had 3 children age 8 and below. The man whose complaining with the very sarcastic attitude is trying to make me out as some diva ... which I am far from," she added.

"I didn’t know about this situation as I said and I am just a mum traveling with young kids like everyone else."

She then shared a picture which Mr Cassin had taken, saying, "They were sitting close enough to get this.... sneaky."

Mr Cassin says he complained to a flight attendant, who said he was moved to fit a celebrity onboard.

He wrote an extensive post on Facebook after also contacting Jet2 customer service and said their complaints process can take up to 28 days to address, before saying the airline treats "its customers like 2nd class citizens."

He says they were told their seats were changed at check-in at Faro airport after booking a row across from one another for six people, and later asked aboard the flight what their reasoning was.

"We asked the flight attendants why we had been moved & they advised it was to accommodate another group of passengers, which included someone who was a celebrity, someone called Coleen Rooney and her party," he wrote in his customer service complaint.

"I find it truly appalling that just because someone has a modicum of celebrity that your company finds it acceptable to forcibly evict/move other paying passengers to facilitate their whims."

A spokesperson for Jet2 said in response: "The aisle seats on the back row of our aircraft must be occupied by passengers aged 14 or above, so this move was necessary for us to meet safety and operational requirements, whilst keeping Mark and his family on the same row.

"We have already been in touch with Mark to apologise for his relocation from row 29 to 33 and have offered a full refund for the cost of the pre-booked seats."

