Gerry Ryan’s former family home sees asking price drop from initial €2 million after going on market last year

Late DJ Gerry Ryan's former family home has tumbled in price, having failed to sell for €2 million.

The Georgian mansion has now had €150,000 shaved off its initial price - knocking it down to €1.85m.

Despite huge demand for houses, the period home in Clontarf has not been snapped up since being put on the market nine months ago.

Ryan, who died in 2010 at the age of 53, shared the house in north Dublin coastal suburb with wife Morah and their five children prior to the couple's split in 2008.

Real estate agent Karen Mulvaney Property first advertised the house on Castle Avenue for sale last September and described it as an "exquisite and unique period home".

The proposed sale caught many by surprise as the Ryan family had many treasured memories there.

The two eldest children, Rex and Lottie, are now married and have moved out of the home - Lottie earlier this month gave birth to her first child, a boy, which would have been Gerry's first grandchild.

The majestic end-of-terrace Georgian house was built circa 1760 and has been extended and refurbished to impeccable modern standards to provide a four reception room, five bedroom, three bathroom semi-detached home.

Four of the upstairs rooms are double bedrooms, while the master bedroom has a hidden walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Gerry and Morah first met as students in Dublin's Trinity College in the late 1970s. As well as the house in Clontarf, Gerry is believed to have had invested in apartments in Dublin's Docklands and there is speculation Morah may downsize and move into a smaller property.

The former artist, who was left the entirety of a €1.3 million estate by Gerry in his will, is now in a relationship with musician Don Mescall.

The singer recently sold his home in Greenwich in London and plans to spend more time at his studio in Co. Cavan.

Gerry's sudden death in April 2010 shocked the nation. He was then one of RTÉ's highest-paid stars and it emerged he was under enormous personal, financial and professional stress just before his death from heart failure.