Gerry Ryan's eldest son Rex weds girlfriend Migle in Dublin
Gerry Ryan's eldest son Rex married his girlfriend Migle Jasiene earlier this week in a low-key ceremony in Dublin, one year after the couple began dating.
The pair tied the knot in a registry office in Dublin city on Thursday, as Rex's mum Morah watched in pride.
Actor Rex (29) and Migle arrived at the registry office on Lower Grand Canal street shortly before 3pm for the quiet event which was attended by only two other adults.
Migle works at Glass Mask Theatre, of which Rex is director. And the stunning Lithuanian native changed her surname to Ryan after the nuptials celebration.
The couple share an apartment in Dublin city centre, and Migle has a young daughter from a previous relationship.
Morah told the Sunday World that her lips were sealed about the low-key event.
"I don't want to talk about Alex's (Rex's) wedding."
The pair celebrated their nuptials in Rex's father Gerry's favourite restaurant Shanahan's on the Green.
And later they enjoyed a meal in the exclusive Michelin restaurant Patrick Gilbaud on Merrion Street.
Online Editors
