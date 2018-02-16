Georgia Penna announces she's expecting third child with husband Joe

Georgia Penna has revealed she is expecting her third child with husband Joe Penna.

The model (32) shared a photo on her Instagram account at her baby shower where she thanked her friend for organising it and it looks like the Dubliner is expecting a girl.

"Thank you so much @nicnaci for the most beautiful surprise baby shower. Feeling so lucky to have such amazing and thoughtful friends," she wrote. She was joined by several friends at the shower, with the top of the menu reading: "Baby girl Penna".

Several of Georgia's famous friend sent their well wishes to the model after she announced the news including models Aoife Walsh, Daniella Moyles and former Dublin Wives star Virginia Macari. A comment left by her model agent Andrea Roche read: "Congrats, can't wait to meet the newest baby Penna".

Georgia lives in Marbella and also spends a lot of time in Dubai with Joe and their twin boys, who were born via surrogate in December 2015. The former Celebrity Big Brother star has mostly shielded her children from the spotlight, occasionally sharing photos of them on social media with their faces hidden from view.

"I won’t be posting any photos of them on social media as I’d like to keep them private," she said in a statement shortly after they were born. Georgia and hedge fund manager Joe married in Portofino, Italy in 2015, after he popped the question in late 2013.

Their guests at the bash included models Michele McGrath, Daniella Moyles, Louise Johnston, Emily Mackeogh, and Karena Graham.

Online Editors