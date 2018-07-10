George Clooney was taken to hospital in Sardinia after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials have said.

George Clooney was taken to hospital in Sardinia after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials have said.

George Clooney taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Sardinia

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said the actor was released on Tuesday.

Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.

The 57-year-old had been heading to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car, according to local daily La Nuova Sardegna.

Amal and George Clooney attended the royal wedding recently (Chris Jackson/PA)

Private media firm Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.

Press Association