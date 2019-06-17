Style Celebrity News

George Clooney impersonator arrested for clothing line scam

George Clooney
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Thai police have arrested an Italian man wanted in his home country after fleeing a jail sentence for fraudulently using the name of actor George Clooney to promote investments in a bogus clothing company.

Francesco Galdeli, 58, was arrested on Saturday near the city of Pattaya on suspicion of staying in the country illegally.

Offices also arrested 45-year-old Vanja Goffi on suspicion of overstaying her visa.

Thai authorities say an Interpol notice had been issued for Galdeli.

He was sentenced by a Milan court to more than eight years in jail in 2010 after being found guilty of impersonating Clooney in order to trick investors.

