George and Amal Clooney enjoy stylish date night in New York City - and wait until you see her instantly classic coat

Independent.ie

George and Amal Clooney brought some Hollywood glamour to the streets of New York City in an increasingly rare joint public appearance.

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/george-and-amal-clooney-enjoy-stylish-date-night-in-new-york-city-and-wait-until-you-see-her-instantly-classic-coat-36783570.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36783557.ece/dbced/AUTOCROP/h342/GettyImages-942791372.jpg