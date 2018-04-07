George and Amal Clooney enjoy stylish date night in New York City - and wait until you see her instantly classic coat
George and Amal Clooney brought some Hollywood glamour to the streets of New York City in an increasingly rare joint public appearance.
Despite being one of the world's famous couples, they prefer to keep a low profile as possible, except for Friday night's date night. Paparazzi have camped outside the couple's rented Soho apartment in recent days as Amal began her role as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School earlier this month.
And the world renowned human rights lawyer has been keeping fashion pages busy with her captivating workwear wardrobe and nighttime glamour - like last night's collarless yellow Lanvin coat and thigh high camel boots as she enjoyed dinner with her husband of three years.
The pair, who have twins Ella and Alexander (nine months) together, brought their signature style for their dinner date.
There's something about her not-so-attainable but effortlessly elegant style that has captivated women in search of a sophisticated style icon.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that she has signed on to another high profile case - this time, representing two Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have been jailed in Myanmar in December on charges they were "illegally possessing confidential government documents".
