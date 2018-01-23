Gary Oldman tipped for Academy Award nomination

Gary Oldman is expected to secure a best actor nod when the Oscar nominations are announced today.

The British actor, 59, has already won a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Other actors expected to be in the mix include Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread, James Franco for The Disaster Artist and Daniel Kaluuya Get Out. Denzel Washington may also clinch a nomination for his performance in Roman J Israel, Esq. Actresses tipped for nods include Sally Hawkins for The Shape Of Water, Margot Robbie for I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird and Oscar darling Meryl Streep for The Post, her film about The Washington Post’s controversial decision to report on the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

However, it is Frances McDormand who is considered to be the frontrunner for her powerful performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Frances McDormand The film was a big winner at the SAG awards, picking up best ensemble, best actress for McDormand and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

It looks set for a best picture nomination, where it is likely to be up against The Shape Of Water and I, Tonya, which stars Robbie as figure skater Tonya Harding and follows her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. The Post, drama The Florida Project, horror film Get Out and director Greta Gerwig’s comedy drama Lady Bird are also thought to be among the contenders.

The Oscars take place on March 4.

Press Association