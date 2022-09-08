Garth Brooks preparing for ‘love fest’ at five-night Croke Park run

Garth Brooks speaking to media ahead of his upcoming concerts at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Garth Brooks has said he is preparing for a “love fest” at his five-night run at Croke Park, starting tomorrow after an eight-year wait.

Brooks, who said he had shed 50lbs to prepare for the shows, told the media today that he believed there would be “some people crazy enough to go to all five nights”, eight years after his shows were cancelled in 2014.

And he announced he may even sing the ballad If Tomorrow Never Comes for the first time in 20 years.

“It’ll be a joy to sing that song - it’s stood over the test of times,” Brooks said.

The first of the five day run of concerts is tomorrow at Croke Park and will end on Saturday, September 17.

Brooks said despite his excitement he is still “nervous” but he also considered himself to be “like a boxer” who had got into shape for the marathon concerts.

“I’m hoping I can’t hear myself sing,” due to the crowd partying to the music, he added.

“Especially after 2014 there’s pressure - but Ireland is love and you want it to be worth it for those people who waited so long.

“I don’t know about redemption, as much as finally getting to hug them…”

For every member of the media at the Croke Park Museum press conference today, there was a free T-shirt on the way out despite the singer admitting he had not always enjoyed a good relationship with the press in Ireland.

Video of the Day

It has already been stated there will be no support act on any of the nights.

Gates are to open at 5pm and the shows start at 7.30pm. A curfew of 10.30pm will be in place.

Queuing will not be allowed in the residential streets around Croke Park.

The singer said while he was thinking about adding support acts, there had been concern some fans could “rush in”.

Addressing the cancellation in 2014, the singer said: “This is my take on 2014, everybody was victims of the debacle and now we are getting to see each other.

“It was supposed to start the come back tour.

“I’m not here because of 2014, I’m here because of the 90s, the Point.

“You can say you’re an entertainer but you haven’t entertained until you’ve entertained Ireland.”

The singer said he had lost 50lbs ahead of the show despite loving food.

“I’m the same weight I was when he played here in 97,” he added.

Brooks seemed in a calm and good spirited mood ahead of what is set to be one of the biggest events Croke Park has ever seen.