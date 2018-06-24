Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner turned heads yesterday when she arrived at Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harringtons' wedding.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner divides opinion with her sartorial choice at Rose Leslie and Kit Harringtons' nuptials

Turner, who arrived at the church with her on-screen sibling and off-screen best friend Maisie Williams, opted for an ensemble a little bolder than typical wedding attire.

The actress, who stars as Sansa Stark in the HBO series, wore black thigh-high heeled Louis Vuitton boots, a red mini-coat with lace-up sides, a black slip underneath, and a Louise Vuitton checkerboard-patterned box bag. She completed the look with a pair of statement red sunglasses.

Turner made quite the statement as she arrived at the church for the wedding, which later took place at the Leslie family’s Scottish castle. Her pal Maisie Williams, who stars as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, also looked chic in a black jumpsuit and red shoes.

Scores of Turner's fans applauded her sartorial choice on Twitter. One fan wrote: "If my besties don’t dress like they’re going to have the night of their lives at my wedding they can leave."

"Sophie Turner, rocking the classic wedding attire," one fan added. While, another said: "Ooooohh Sophie looking like a red hot babe, and Maisie looking like a beautiful nerd."

"I love that they are matching," one Game of Thrones fan wrote as she saw the best pals arrive together.

Others, however, felt that Turner's outfit deviated too much from typical wedding guest attire.

"Seriously she’s going to a wedding not a nightclub," one woman said on Twitter.

Online Editors