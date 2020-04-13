Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju says he has ‘fully recovered’ from Covid-19

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has said that he is “fully recovered and in good health” after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Norwegian actor, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series, said that his wife Gry MolvÆr Hivju has also recovered after she was “most likely” also infected by the virus.

He said on Instagram that the pair had spent “several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms”.

“We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid-19,” the 41-year-old added.

“We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.”

He announced that he had tested positive for the virus last month.

The actor urged his followers to “stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all take care of each other in this strange time”.

Hivju has been cast as Nivellen in season two of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher.

Several other actors have said that they have had coronavirus including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.

