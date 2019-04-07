Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington hosts Saturday Night Live

Kit Harington was joined by several Game Of Thrones co-stars as he hosted Saturday Night Live ahead of the premiere of the show’s final season.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the popular series, was joined by Emilia Clarke, John Bradley and Rose Leslie for the opening monologue – in which he refused to give away any Game Of Thrones spoilers.

After saying he would not reveal the much-anticipated ending to the series, the audience was left delighted as Clarke popped up from among the crowd to ask: “Could you just give us a general sense of how it ends?”

Harington pointed out that she should know as she is in the show, but she replied: “Well yeah but I forgot. I mean, it’s been so damn long since the last season, plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole. I have no idea what’s actually happening.”

Bradley then stood up among the audience to ask what happened to his character, Samwell Tarly.

“They only let me see two pages of the script. All my character says is ‘Arghh’,” he said, before asking whether he and Harington would still “hang out” after the show “like best friends”.

SNL cast member Pete Davidson, dressed as the Night King, also asked whether they would stay friends, to which Harington responded: “We were never friends.”

Lastly, it was the turn of Harington’s real-life wife Leslie, who plays Ygritte in the show, to make an appearance.

Rose Leslie has some questions for Kit. 👀 #SNL pic.twitter.com/KIQ1bdyZI4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 7, 2019

As her husband tried to wrap up the question-and-answer session, Leslie asked: “What are we going to do for money now? We didn’t save anything, and you kept telling me, ‘Oh I’m the King of the North, we can order UberEats every night’.”

“Honey, don’t worry, we’ll be OK. I’ll make my jewellery,” Harington replied.

The show also featured spoof promos for Game Of Thrones spin-offs, including Game Of Thrones: Special Victims Unit – a crossover between GoT and Law & Order: SVU.

Game Of Thrones season eight will contain six episodes and will finally bring an end to the saga of who will rule Westeros.

It will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK beginning on April 14.

Press Association