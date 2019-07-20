Game Of Thrones star calls criticism of show’s ending ‘media-led hate campaign’

A Game Of Thrones star has dismissed the backlash against the series’ ending as a “media-led hate campaign”.

A Game Of Thrones star has dismissed the backlash against the series’ ending as a “media-led hate campaign”.

The eighth and final season of HBO’s fantasy epic proved divisive when it aired in May and one disgruntled fan famously launched a petition demanding it be rewritten.

A selection of cast members from the show, including Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright, took part in a panel at pop culture convention Comic Con.

Conleth Hill dismissed criticisms of Game Of Thrones’ ending (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked about his thoughts on the ending, Hill joked “I don’t regret starting the petition”, before addressing the thousands of fans inside Hall H of San Diego Convention Centre.

He said: “We’re very grateful for your fandom over the years and I think this is the reality rather than a media-led hate campaign.”

Cunningham, who played Davos Seaworth, also defended the ending, pointing to how beloved the series was over its eight-year run.

Despite the misgivings over season eight, there was a buoyant mood among the actors, who were given a standing ovation as they walked on stage.

Maisie Williams took part in a panel at Comic-Con (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The panel opened with the cast raising cups of Starbucks coffee to the crowd, a reference to the infamous production gaff in the final season which saw a rogue cup appearing in an episode.

Williams, who played Arya Stark, was asked about the fate of her character, who ended the show by heading off to explore “west of Westeros”.

“I’m sure she’s having a wonderful time, like Dora The Explorer”, Williams said.

Williams was also asked about the relationship between Arya and Gendry Baratheon, after they enjoyed an intimate moment.

However, she does not see a future for the couple.

Williams said: “She’s a lone wolf. I don’t think being with a partner is what would make her feel most at home, or the most fulfilled”.

Hempstead Wright, who portrayed Bran, joked Westeros is “now a surveillance state” under Bran’s rule, due to his omniscience.

Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss had also been due to take part in the panel but HBO announced on Thursday they had dropped out.

Many were expecting the cast to face tough questions about the ending during the panel’s planned Q&A session, but it was scrapped due to time constraints.

Comic-Con continues until Sunday.

PA Media