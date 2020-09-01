Game Of Thrones duo to adapt alien invasion novels for Netflix

Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt alien invasion novels The Three-Body Problem for Netflix.

The story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilisation, inspired by Chinese author Liu Cixin’s book of the same name, will be adapted as a series by the producing duo and True Blood’s Alexander Woo.

Knives Out and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will be among the executive producers, as well as Brad Pitt’s company Plan B Entertainment and Rosamund Pike and producing partner Robie Uniacke.

Cixin said: “I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences.

“I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole.

“It is a great honour as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

Benioff and Weiss, who will write and serve as executive producers, said: “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe.

“We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Woo added: “It is a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction.

“The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory.

“I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this accomplished creative team.”

