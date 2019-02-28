Twitter has teamed up with Game Of Thrones in advance of the show’s eighth and final season, revealing hashtags and emoji for 20 of the main characters and a new portrait for each.

Game Of Thrones and Twitter team up ahead of eighth and final season

The epic drama of politics, war, sex and magic returns to the screens for its final instalment in April, and producers HBO were keen to whip up excitement.

Fans were invited to vote for who they would most like to see on the famous Iron Throne by tweeting on the relevant hashtag.

Screenshot of the Game of Thrones emoji shared by @TwitterTV

But as well as the emoji, fans were eager to discuss new portrait photographs of the remaining main characters – each in new costumes and sitting atop the throne made from swords.

Twitter users were quick to take the individual pics and arrange them in their favourite pairings, like Jon and Danaerys.

Or in the relevant families, like the Lannisters.

And the Starks.

Some couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Jon Snow and an old photo of his father Ned.

I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Jon Snow’s S8 portrait and body positioning mirrors Ned Stark from S1. Winter is here. #FortheThrone pic.twitter.com/Wu0tUQkqX3 — David Onda (@David_Onda) February 28, 2019

While others questioned whether Sansa’s “fish-scale” style outfit is a reference to her mother’s family, whose sigil was a silver trout.

family, duty, honor.

sansa stark honoring the tullys in her new dress is ALL that matters #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/smqiVaz7fL — ً (@davnerys) February 28, 2019

A lot of people enjoyed their first look at the Night King sitting on the Iron Throne.

I am going to savor every second of Game of Thrones Season 8. #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/IwwjHoY1Dp — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) February 28, 2019

And who might be powerful enough to defeat him.

the power in these photos are enough to defeat the night king #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/d0Jft9w5ix — lord tony of the house stark (@tonystankstan) February 28, 2019

While Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, was excited all by herself.

Holy Mother of Dragons I’m an emoji #missandei — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) February 28, 2019

But amid all the anticipation, some people felt that one central member of royalty was missing from the promotional material.

These posters are nice but they are missing one key character... #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/jSo2XTXDCi — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) February 28, 2019

The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on April 14.

