Game Of Thrones and Marvel Studios the main attractions as Comic-Con returns

Game Of Thrones and Marvel Studios will be the main attractions as San Diego Comic-Con returns.

The annual pop culture convention is one of the biggest events in the entertainment calendar and attracts thousands of fans from around the world as Hollywood provides a sneak peek at a host of upcoming films and TV shows.

After last year’s relatively fallow installment, a host of big names are set to make a comeback to the famous Hall H inside San Diego Convention Centre.

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is scheduled to take part in a Game Of Thrones panel at Comic-Con (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stars of Game Of Thrones will mark the end of the hugely popular series with a panel on Friday, set to feature creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as actors such as Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Fresh off the enormous successes of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will be giving fans a glimpse at its upcoming line-up on Saturday.

Marvel has promised “an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe”, leading to speculation films such as Black Widow and Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 could be announced.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will feature during a presentation at Comic-Con (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Elsewhere, the BBC’s much-anticipated adaption of Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series of novels will be unveiled on Thursday.

Panelists include stars Dafne Keenas, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Netflix is bringing its show The Witcher to Hall H, starring British actor Henry Cavill in the starring role.

The series is based on the books of the same name. Streaming giant Netflix will also show off its animated series The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance, featuring the voices of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel.

James McAvoy is starring in the BBC’s adaption of His Dark Materials, which will feature at Comic-Con (Ian West/PA)

Other shows set to feature at Comic-Con include superhero black comedy The Boys, Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and the sitcom The Good Place, featuring British actress Jameela Jamil.

Comic-Con takes place at San Diego Convention Centre, beginning on Thursday July 18 and ending on Sunday July 21.

