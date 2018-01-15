Galway hurlers and their other halves don their gladrags for All Ireland medal ceremony
Galway's All-Ireland winning hurling team celebrated their victory with a stylish black tie ceremony.
Senior hurlers Joe Canning, Aidan Harte and Gearoid McInearney were among the high profile guests in attendance, marking the occasion with their glamorous other halves at the newly refurbished and revamped Galmont Hotel, formerly the Radisson Blu, in Galway city centre. Galway County Board Chairman Pat Kearney presented the medals to the winning team at the exclusive event earlier this month.
Here's who we spotted...
Gearoid McInerney and Aggie Rzeszowska
John Hanbury and Jasmine Connolly
Camilla Hoban and Aidan Harte
Greg Lally and Mary Lee
Dawn Wang and Ciaran Mannion
Brian Molloy and Laura McKiernan
Mary Curran and Ronan Burke
Gavin Lally and Tracey Hennelly
Cyril Donnellan and Niamh Killkenny
Shane Moloney and Amy Murphy
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- GAA WAGs wow on the red carpet for the PwC All Star Awards
- Meet the GAA power couples
- Newlywed Connacht WAG Lorna Muldoon stuns in monochrome jumpsuit at Galway Races
- Meet Peter O'Mahony's long-term love Jessica (and their adorable daughter Indie)
- Simon Zebo's long-term girlfriend Elvira Fernandez vying for Miss Bikini Ireland crown