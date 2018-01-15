Style Celebrity News

Monday 15 January 2018

Galway hurlers and their other halves don their gladrags for All Ireland medal ceremony

Galway hurlers
Galway hurlers
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Galway's All-Ireland winning hurling team celebrated their victory with a stylish black tie ceremony.

Senior hurlers Joe Canning, Aidan Harte and Gearoid McInearney were among the high profile guests in attendance, marking the occasion with their glamorous other halves at the newly refurbished and revamped Galmont Hotel, formerly the Radisson Blu, in Galway city centre. Galway County Board Chairman Pat Kearney presented the medals to the winning team at the exclusive event earlier this month.

Here's who we spotted...

Gearoid McInerney and Aggie Rzeszowska

Gearoid McInerney and Aggie Rzeszowska at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

John Hanbury and Jasmine Connolly

John Hanbury & Jasmine Connolly at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Camilla Hoban and Aidan Harte

Camilla Hoban and Aidan Harte at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Greg Lally and Mary Lee

Greg Lally and Mary Lee at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Dawn Wang and Ciaran Mannion

Dawn Wang and Ciaran Mannion at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Brian Molloy and Laura McKiernan

Brian Molloy and Laura McKiernan at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Mary Curran and Ronan Burke

Mary Curran and Ronan Burke at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Gavin Lally and Tracey Hennelly

Gavin Lally and Tracey Hennelly at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Cyril Donnellan and Niamh Killkenny

Cyril Donnellan and Niamh Killkenny at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Shane Moloney and Amy Murphy

Shane Moloney and Amy Murphy at Galmont Hotel enjoying a special gala evening to celebrate the Galway Senior Hurling receiving their All Ireland Winning Medals

Online Editors

