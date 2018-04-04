GAA star Cian O'Sullivan gets engaged to long-term girlfriend Danielle Byrne in Italy

The All Star defender popped the question to other-half Danielle Byrne while on holiday in picturesque Lake Garda in Italy.

Danielle shared the good news on her Instagram page, posting a photo of the loved up couple.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary while on a trip to South America with Cian’s All Ireland winning team-mates and their partners.

However, speaking previously about her other-half’s high profile, Danielle said that he is “just Cian” to her.

“I am well aware he has quite a few female fans too,” she laughed. “But that comes with the profile. He is a super grounded guy and I knew him long before he was playing for Dublin and nothing has changed for us.

“It is really lovely to see young kids and fans asking for pictures, but it’s funny at the same time because he's just Cian to me.”