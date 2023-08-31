Furious Doireann Garrihy says fraudsters are ‘trying to f***ing ruin my life’

The RTÉ star has asked her followers to report any accounts claiming to be her

A furious Doireann Garrihy has lashed out at the fraudsters who are “trying to f***ing ruin my life” with a fake account on social media.

The RTÉ star has asked her followers to report any accounts claiming to be her, after she was impersonated on Facebook.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the presenter said: “For the 75 thousandth time this year, someone has set up a fake Facebook pretending to be me and telling people they’ve won money…”

Garrihy continued: “Honestly, if I had a euro for every time someone’s messaged me being like ‘Hi Doireann, just wondering if this is a real competition you’re running?’

“It is soul destroying, I report all of the pages… someone is trying to f***ing ruin my life.

“If you see these pages on Facebook, please do me a favour and report them,” she added.

In March, Garrihy warned followers about a fake account that is impersonating her to run “a money giveaway.”

The RTÉ star took to Instagram to share her words of warning.

"There is a Facebook page pretending to be me doing a money giveaway,” she said.

"Please ignore and report if you see it! Thank you.”

The Dancing with the Stars presenter is not the first Irish celeb who has had their face used to catfish fans.

That very same month, Una Healy warned followers that there was an Instagram page in circulation that was pretending to be her.

The Tipperary star took to her own profile to warn fans that the fake account was “trying to scam people.”

Healy asked platform bosses to remove the profile, admitting she had already reported in “many times.”

"Please @instagram remove this fake account that is pretending to be me and trying to scam people,” the Saturdays singer said.

"I’ve reported it so many times now. It is FAKE.”

Healy recorded a video to prove to fans her Instagram account is the only one she has.

"Hi everyone, it has been highlighted to me that there are a number of accounts out there – fake accounts – that are pretending to be me and are trying to scam people.

"I just want to put it out there that this is my only account,” Una said.

"One and only account on Instagram, the same on Twitter and on Facebook.”

She added: “I don’t have any personal or private accounts.

"Please, please report and block those scammers because they need to be stopped. Thank you.”

Last year, Ryan Tubridy hit back at a scam cryptocurrency ad that used his image to promote a trading program.

Upon clicking the link, users were taken to a fake Independent.ie article where ‘Ryan’ is quoted as sharing his “secret” to becoming wealthy.

“I really want to make this really abundantly clear this morning that I have nothing to do with cryptocurrency," he said last March.

The former RTÉ radio star added: “I’m sure it's making some people somewhere a lot of money but I have nothing to do with it. So please tell all your friends when you see that ad… it’s not me.”

Meanwhile, Dublin native Garrihy is currently filming a hidden camera series alongside her RTÉ co-stars Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Garrihy is also gearing up for the return of Dancing with the Stars, which was confirmed by RTÉ earlier this week.

She co-hosts the series alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.