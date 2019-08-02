Frost yourselves! How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days reboot in the works
The original romcom starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.
A reboot of How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is in the works, it has been announced.
The 2003 romantic comedy starred Kate Hudson as a magazine journalist tasked with writing a piece on how to drive a man away.
Matthew McConaughey starred as an advertising executive who takes a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.
I will be observing and consulting numerous photos of shirtless Matthew McConaughey to properly research this task. pic.twitter.com/UcwcCbfUzY— Guy Branum (@guybranum) August 1, 2019
Writer Guy Branum, who previously worked on The Mindy Project, confirmed he was working on the retooling as a TV series for new streaming service Quibi.
He tweeted: “We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.
“I will be observing and consulting numerous photos of shirtless Matthew McConaughey to properly research this task.”
PA Media