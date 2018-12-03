'From toasts to toasties' - Joanna Cooper supports boyfriend Conor Murray at VIP testimonial

Rugby's new golden couple Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper enjoyed a glamorous night out as the Irish rugby star was honoured in Limerick on Saturday night.

The Irish rugby star (29) and former Miss Universe Ireland (24) have been dating for nearly a year and the London-based model was by his side as Garryowen FC pulled out all the stops for a five star testimonial at Adare Manor, befitting one of the club's greatest ever players.

Guests including Johnny Sexton and wife Laura, Rory Best, Rob Kearney, Peter O'Mahoney and fiancée Jessica Moloney, Keith Earls and Tadhg Furlong were on hand to honour Murray.

“I’ve been privileged in my career to have enjoyed magnificent moments at the highest level, with Ireland, the Lions and, of course, Munster. But none of this would have happened were it not for my club Garryowen. The same applies for all international players; it starts with your club and I can certainly say that I got the best possible start with Garryowen and owe so much to everyone here," he told the 300-strong audience.

Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper. Picture: Cormac Byrne

“I’m a bit awkward about tonight; you come into a room like this in Adare and see people who were your heroes growing up, see people also who perhaps may not be household names as well but people who played a key part in everything you’ve been lucky enough to experience. I’m the one that’s thankful tonight.”

Earlier this year, Cooper, who divides her time between London, Dublin and her native Derry, said they make it work long distance and frequently travel for work which allows them the flexibility to make time for one another, despite not living in the same city.

"I do come home a good bit, it's like an hour flight so it's fine. But I don't know if I see myself moving back. Definitely not to Derry anyway," she said. "I see him. We come over and back."

As for their introduction, she wouldn't divulge exactly how they met, but it certainly sounds that they are as happy as they seem to be on Instagram.

Joanna Cooper and boyfriend Conor Murray at the Adare Manor hotel. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors