It was undoubtedly a late night for many of Ireland's famous faces as they celebrated the arrival of 2018 in style.

It was undoubtedly a late night for many of Ireland's famous faces as they celebrated the arrival of 2018 in style.

From lounging in bathrobes to quaffing bubbly - How Irish celebrities rang in the New Year

Several stars hit the town to celebrate in Ireland and abroad while others opted for a quiet night with their other halves in PJs and fluffy bathrobes.

Celebrating at the Shelbourne actress Aoibhin Garrihy and her husband John Burke had more to celebrate than most as Aoibhin just revealed they are expecting their first baby together. She shared a photo of them in their bathrobes with the hashtags #partyanimals #robesattheready.

Aoibhin Garrihy and husband John Burke. PIC: Aoibhin Garrihy/Instagram

Nadia Forde and her Welsh rugby star boyfriend Dominic Day also appear to have taken it easy as she shared a photo of herself in silk pyjamas with Dominic, with the caption, "No place I’d rather be. I hope everyone’s dreams come true this year". Nadia and Domninic have been dating for 18 months.

Nadia Forde and boyfriend Dominic Day. PIC: Nadia Forde/Instagram

Elsewhere, TV presenter Angela Scanlon was also in the party spirit. She partied the night away at Slane Castle with her "oldest & best" friends. Meanwhile, Vogue Williams and her boyfriend of ten months, Spencer Matthews, are skiing in the Alps.

Rosanna Davison/Instagram

Vogue wished her 214,000 Instagram followers a happy New Year and said, "the highlight of my year was meeting my favourite person in the world @spencermatthews". The Keating family are also on holiday. They've been sharing stunning photos of their trip to the Maldives and on New Year's Eve Storm shared one of herself wearing a mask with Ronan ahead of the celebrations.️

PIC: Angela Scanlon/Instagram

Vogue Williams and boyfriend Spencer Matthews. PIC: Vogue Williams/Instagram

Storm and Ronan Keating. PIC: Storm Keating/Instagram

Online Editors