| 22.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From busking on Grafton Street to a bar stool in Mullingar: best pals Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi’s raucous tour of Ireland

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan busk on Grafton Street. Videograb: Twitter Expand
Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan Expand
Niall Horan, Jacob Koopman and Lewis Capaldi perform on Dublin's Grafton Street Expand

Close

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan busk on Grafton Street. Videograb: Twitter

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan busk on Grafton Street. Videograb: Twitter

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan

Niall Horan, Jacob Koopman and Lewis Capaldi perform on Dublin's Grafton Street

Niall Horan, Jacob Koopman and Lewis Capaldi perform on Dublin's Grafton Street

/

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan busk on Grafton Street. Videograb: Twitter

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Much like the picture of Hollywood superstar Matt Damon posing with a shopping bag in Dalkey, Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi’s busking session was the surprise celebrity footage that we didn’t know we needed.

As welcome a sight as the mercury-busting temperatures in our weather forecast is this week, you don’t have to be a fan of the One Direction star to relish seeing Horan taking a leaf out of Bono’s book with a free music session.

Related topics

More On Niall Horan

Most Watched

Privacy