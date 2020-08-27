From belly buttons to clothes hangers: The weird world of celebrity phobias

Their lives may appear to be picture-perfect, but even celebrities have irrational fears they can’t quite overcome. From phobias that include everyday things like dust, butterflies and even bathroom toilets, here are the things that scare your favourite A-listers most.

Kylie Jenner

Not that we can imagine the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stacking the dishwasher, but the business mogul insists on impeccably clean cups. “The strangest thing I’m afraid of is, like, dust in a cup. I don’t know why,” Jenner revealed on episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s like, one of my pet peeves is when there’s a lot of dust in a cup and it’s getting in my system.”

Kendall Jenner

Not to be outdone, her sister, Kendall Jenner, also has an unusual phobia. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia,” she noted on her app.

“Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycombs or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can’t even look at little holes — it gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what’s in there?”

Khloe Kardashian

Not to leave Khloe out of the equation; would you ever guess that bellybuttons are her biggest phobia? “I hate belly buttons. You can’t touch mine and I don’t want to touch yours. When I’m in the shower, I wear hand mitts and I scream every time I wash my belly button.”

Liam Payne

If you manage to get the former One Direction member into your kitchen, for the love of god, don’t show him your spoon collection. “It is a bit weird. When I was a kid, I was a bit naughty at school, and when you were naughty, they made you do the washing up,” Payne revealed during an interview on MTV. “I had to wash all these nasty spoons and then it’s just stuck with me after. I don’t know what people are doing with their spoons. I don’t want to know!”

Christina Ricci

The next time you think a potted plant might make a lovely gift for a special someone in your life, remember that some people have an aversion to greenery — especially when placed indoors. “I have a fear of house plants,” explains Christina. “If I have to touch one, after already being repulsed by the fact that there is a plant indoors, then it just freaks me out.”

Kylie Minogue

The pint-sized star might be known for her love of fashion, but she has no desire to actually hang her clothes up. The Aussie singer has a real fear of hangers, especially the wiry kind, and reportedly hates the sound they make as they clink about on a clothing rail.

Sophie Turner

She may have come up against some true horrors in Game of Thrones, but not even the Night King compares to her fear of drains.

She explained: “I truly can’t walk over a drain without freaking out and having to say ‘onions’. I was told when I was very young that you have to say ‘onions’ to reverse the curse.”

Johnny Depp

He’s used to donning costumes for his film roles but The Pirates of the Caribbean star draws the line when it comes to clowns. “It’s something about the painted face, the fake smile. There always seems to be a darkness lurking just under the surface, a potential for real evil.”

Chris Pratt

He’ll happily take on a pack of dinosaurs, but ask Chris Pratt to go shopping with you and he’ll run for the hills. “I have a fear of shopping malls,” revealed the Hollywood hunk. “I was left at the mall when I was three years old and I’ve never forgotten it. I can’t go to the mall without feeling a little worried, so now I always make sure I’m super loud and obnoxious. The way people always know I’m there!”

Jennifer Lawrence

She’s the Queen of Tinseltown tumbles, so it’s little wonder that J-Law has a fear of walking red carpets. “I get so nervous before going down red carpets — particularly after that fall at the Oscars. I’m clumsy anyway, but there is something about a red carpet that makes me even more of a klutz.”

Scarlett Johansson

They say never work with children or animals, and they’re not wrong. After working with peacocks on the 2012 movie We Bought a Zoo, The Avengers actress has developed ornithophobia, a fancy way of saying a fear of birds. “Something about wings, beaks and the flapping makes me terrified of them. It still hasn’t gone away.”

Adele

If you’ve ever been chased by a seagull, you’ll know the terror the Chasing Pavements singer felt when she was attacked for her ice cream at the tender age of nine. “I was walking down the promenade in Tenby, eating a 99, when this huge f***ing seagull came down and swiped it off me,” she explains. “I’ve still got a scar from its claw on my shoulder. I thought it was going to take me away with it. I’ve got a phobia of seagulls now.”

Nicole Kidman

From one winged friend to another, Nicole Kidman has a deathly fear of butterflies. Proving that sometimes facing your fears doesn’t work, the award-winning actress revealed: “I have tried to get over it… I walked into the big butterfly cage at the American Museum of Natural History and had the butterflies on me, but that didn’t work. I jump out of planes, I could be covered in cockroaches, I do all sorts of things, but I just don’t like the feel of butterflies’ bodies.”

Tyra Banks

Butterflies and birds aside, dolphins are also getting a bad rep, thanks to Tyra Banks. The model revealed: “You think a dolphin is sweet and friendly — to me, they’re not. I feel anxiety and I feel panic whenever I’m confronting or even thinking about or talking about a dolphin. It’s happening right now.”

Jennifer Aniston

A fear of flying isn’t exactly out of the ordinary, but when you’re a bona-fide movie star, taking long-haul flights is all part of the day job. The former Friends actress is terrified of taking to the skies and isn’t afraid to let other passengers know about it. “I’m terrified of flying, always have been,” explains Jen. “Then, on this one flight, I saw this thing that said ‘Flying With Confidence’ and I was like, ‘I’d like to fly with confidence — badly.’ So, after the in-flight meal, I turn on this video and this lovely British Airways pilot comes on and just starts talking in this lovely voice about how my safety and my comfort is their utmost priority and how turbulence is ‘just like a bumpy road; it’s totally safe.’ By the end of it, I’m actually crying. I have a real fear of flying.”

Pamela Anderson

She may have regularly been named as one of the most beautiful women in the world, but the former Baywatch babe has a real fear of, erm, herself? “I can’t stand to watch myself in anything,” says Pam. “I won’t even look in the mirror unless I absolutely have to.”

Lea Michelle

Not everyone outgrows the fear of those things that go bump in the night, and the former Glee star is proof of that. “Every night, when I am alone in my house, I turn the lights off to go to sleep, I’m like, ‘Are there ghosts in this room?’” says Lea. “I hate the dark and sounds in the night really scare me.”

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora isn’t a huge fan of bathrooms — or toilets, to be more specific. The 29-year-old explained: “I always feel that, when I go to the toilet, something’s going to come out of the bottom. I have this thing where I think this tunnel must start from somewhere, and sometimes I think, ‘What if something comes out of the toilet?’ That’s been one of my fears. I always make sure I put the light on when I go.”

