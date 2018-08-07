Friends star Matthew Perry undergoes surgery to repair ruptured bowel

The actor, 48, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital for the procedure.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Perry said: “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

Friends star Matthew Perry has undergone surgery for a ruptured bowel (Ian West/PA)

A punctured bowel – or gastrointestinal perforation – can occur along any point in the wall of the gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach, small intestine and large intestine.

Symptoms include severe abdominal pain.

Perry found fame in the 1990s while starring as Chandler Bing in classic US sitcom Friends.

Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, Perry was one of the most recognisable faces on TV.

Friends ended in 2004 but fans rejoiced when all 10 series were brought to Netflix in January this year.

Perry previously said he would not want to take part in a Friends reunion because it would “ruin” the sitcom’s ending.

Press Association