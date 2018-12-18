Style Celebrity News

Friends star David Schwimmer to appear in new Sky One comedy

Intelligence is set at Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham.

Friends star David Schwimmer will appear in a new Sky One comedy (Ian West/PA)
Friends star David Schwimmer will appear in a new Sky One comedy.

The US actor will star in six-part series Intelligence alongside British comedian Nick Mohammed, who is also on writing duties.

According to Deadline, the show is a workplace comedy set at Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham.

Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller in Friends, will take the role of a maverick US agent who joins forces with an inept computer analyst played by Mohammed.

Writing on Twitter, Schwimmer, 52, said: “Thrilled to be working with @nickmohammed on his brilliant new comedy series for @SkyOne !!”

Speaking to Deadline, Leeds-born Mohammed said working with Schwimmer was “an absolute dream come true”.

He added: “He’s collaborative, honest and exquisitely funny and I couldn’t be more delighted and flattered by his involvement.”

Mohammed also joked that an alleged shoplifter who appeared to resemble Schwimmer was not available, and added: “Either way, we hope that everyone at GCHQ is as excited about this series as we are. I presume they were aware of this series being green-lit way before we ever were…”

Schwimmer went viral in October after police in Blackpool released CCTV of a suspected thief who bore an uncanny resemblance to the actor.

After officers shared the footage of a man leaving a store carrying what appeared to be a case of cans, Schwimmer tweeted a spoof video of himself leaving a shop.

He captioned it: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme.”

Schwimmer starred in revered sitcom Friends for 10 years from 1994. In 2016, he starred as lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

