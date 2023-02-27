| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Friends ‘sisters’ pay tribute to Courteney Cox as she gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Courteney Cox and her musician partner Johnny McDaid at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Expand

Close

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Courteney Cox and her musician partner Johnny McDaid at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Courteney Cox and her musician partner Johnny McDaid at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

/

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Mike Bedigan

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have credited Courteney Cox for creating "one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television".

The actress was hailed as a "really good human and an extraordinary friend" as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Most Watched

Privacy