Kristina Rihanoff has thrown her support behind Katya Jones and Seann Walsh after their cheating scandal.

Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff supports Seann and Katya but rejects comparisons to her relationship with Ben Cohen

Married dancer Katya was photographed in a passionate clinch with her Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Seann Walsh last week, on the day of his then-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries' birthday.

However, former Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff - who is now in a relationship with her former Strictly partner Ben Cohen - is sympathetic to the pair and urged people to give them a chance.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: "Statistically people get together at work... for the professional dancers on the show it’s a full time job.

Seann and Katya on It Takes Two (BBC)

"You prepare for the show, you tour. You don’t go anywhere else, you don’t do anything else.

"I hope people can give them a chance. They’re professionals and they have to put all of that aside. It’s been a terrible week but they have to get it together."

However, she does not feel that apologising for their behaviour on 'Strictly' spin-off 'It Takes Two' was the right move.

She said: "I don’t think 'It Takes Two' was the right programme to apologise, because this is about personal lives, not dancing."

But Kristina rejected comparisons to her relationship with Ben.

She said: "Our relationship developed after the show. Also I have a family so I can’t really see the connection. Relationships do happen, I’m not the only person to have a second relationship, a second marriage.

"Anything where you have a partnership or teamwork you do have a connection because you have to trust each other. But whether it’s going to anywhere else, we don’t know."

