Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78.

He became a judge on show in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired.

He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas.