Former Miss Universe Ireland Grainne Gallanagh ‘heartbroken’ as she bids farewell to family and jets off to Australia

Model Grainne Gallanagh has bid farewell to her family as she jets off for a new life in Australia.

The former Miss Universe Ireland, who has amassed a large social media following, revealed last month that she had bought “a one-way ticket to Australia.”

The Donegal native and her long-term partner Ryan set off this morning for their new adventure Down Under.

She is a nurse and worked on the frontline in Letterkenny Hospital throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on social media, the 28-year-old described leaving her home in Buncrana to travel to the airport as “awful”.

"I've been up since 4am. We left the house at 5am and got the bus down to the airport,” she said.

"Leaving the house this morning was actually even worse than I thought it was going to be.

"It was like a wake, it was awful. But we're here now. I feel like that's the worst part over with.

"The flight now will hopefully be alright. I've a few books and stuff.”

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant also shared an image online with her partner, she said: “Heart is broke, but also excited for new adventures.”

The model previously said she was “nervous about heading into the unknown”.

Speaking to the Sunday World, she said: “It’s something that I’ve been talking about for years, but with Covid and all the rest I kept putting it off.

“Now I’ve decided to give it a go and see how I get on. I can always come home if it doesn’t work out, but at least I’ll have given it a go.

“These are the things you do when you are in your twenties and I feel that, with Covid, we lost those years and they passed before you knew it.

“I feel that our generation was robbed of a couple of years where we should have been enjoying our best life.”