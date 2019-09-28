Former Miss Universe Ireland Cailin Tobin has hit new heights after graduating as a flight attendant for Emirates Airlines.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Cailin trades catwalk for aircraft aisle as she joins Emirates crew

The Cork-born model took the plunge last April and moved out to the millionaires' playground of Dubai in the UAE after deciding to train as a member of the airline's cabin crew.

She clearly developed a fondness for globe-trotting after her pageant win as she is now making a career out of it.

The 24-year-old has spent the past few months in intensive training in every aspect of working for the airline.

This week she graduated from the company's aviation college and donned the distinctive cabin crew uniform for the first time.

She tossed her red cap in the air as she marked the occasion.

Miss Cork Cailin Aine Ni Toibin who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2017 celebrating with her parents Sonya and Julian and grandmother Anne. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"That's a wrap! Six months of training and probation finito," she wrote on social media.

Proud parents Sonya and Julian flew over to see her and help her celebrate her graduation.

Cailin will shortly start her new life as a flight attendant with the airline.

To land a job with the company, applicants must go through a gruelling interview process, with more than 100,000 people from all over the world often applying for 4,000 positions.

Trainees are taught every aspect of the role, including crew image and uniform, fitness and nutrition, applying make-up and evacuating planes.

A young woman with no shortage of ambition, in 2017 Cailin made it to the final 16 of Miss Universe, becoming the eighth Irish woman to make it to the finals.

She also works as a mental health advocate and has been a big supporter of Pieta House, the suicide and self-harm crisis centre.

"There is a person close to me who is affected, so it really puts things into perspective," she said.

"Mental health is something that needs to be spoken about, not just in Ireland but worldwide, so Pieta House is my focus."

The fluent Irish speaker has told how she wants to use the profile she gained from winning Miss Universe Ireland to highlight issues that are close to her heart.

