Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter reveals she has been catfished on dating app again

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter has had her image used by a catfish on a dating app once again.

The Dublin model turned social media influencer (30) shared on Instagram how her photograph had been used on another fake profile.

However, some of the basic details were wrong with the catfish listing her age as 35 and her height as 4'6".

The profile also claims how she 'Linda' is from Mullingar, doesn't have kids and has a high school diploma.

It's not the first time that the Raheny beauty's photo has been used by a catfish and in April, she told how her photo had been used on fake dating profiles for ten years.

On that occasion, the imposter claimed to be 21-year-old Sophie, who was living in Dublin ” but used photos of Holly on her profile.

“Clearly, I’m 30 years old. It’s a bit of a stretch to say I’m 21 in the picture but I’ll take it,” Holly told the Sunday World.

Holly revealed that people have been catfishing as her on dating apps for over a decade and admitted that, while she’s gotten used to it by now, it still makes her uncomfortable.

She explained: “This, realistically, has been happening since probably 2011 so I’m kind of used to it now at this stage. That’s when I won Miss Ireland so I was 19 or 20. I’ve had 10 years of it now.

“Sometimes I’ll get screenshots of people saying, ‘Oh look, someone’s using your images.’ There’s not much I can really do because I’m not on Tinder so it’s nice that people will report the page for me. Usually, my followers are quite good for messaging me saying, ‘I’ve reported it.’

“But it can kind of freak me out a little bit because I don’t know what this person’s saying or who they are. Like, they could talk to someone for months and then arrange to meet up and they’ll think they’re meeting the person in the photo and it’s not them.

“It is strange and it could be anyone. I’d love to know the people who are doing it – that's always played in my mind. It is a bit creepy but I’ve become desensitised to it because it does happen quite a bit.”

Holly recalled one incident where she went to the guards after she found out that someone made a fake Tinder profile where they superimposed her face onto nude Page 3 models’ bodies.

“I found that really disturbing that my face was on a different girl’s body and the images were being sent. That really freaked me out.

“That was years ago when dating apps were really new and they just said there was nothing they could really do.

"They couldn’t deal with this image abuse harassment back then and I’d like to think it would be much better if something like that was to happen now but it’s still weird.

“I think it’s wayweirder if they’re genuinely pretending to be me because then they could say absolutely anything and someone could screenshot it and it looks like it’s me saying all this mad stuff.

“It does make me feel a bit powerless because there’s not anything I can do,” she added.

Holly is in a relationship with Cork wine salesman Jamie Hunt after they began dating during Covid lockdown.

Holly recently started her own podcast Filter Free and hit the headlines last month when her and guest James Kavanagh revealed how they were arrested after getting off a flight to Paris.