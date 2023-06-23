Former Love Islander Kady McDermott makes surprise return to the villa

Former Love Islander Kady McDermott says she does not want to “waste any more time with the wrong people”, as she made a surprise return to the ITV reality show.

The 27-year-old first entered the villa as a bombshell during series two, and shocked fans with her arrival during Thursday’s episode.

She last competed on the show in 2016, finishing in third place with Scott Thomas.

Speaking ahead of her dramatic re-entry, McDermott said she was still a “fiery pocket rocket” but was now looking for someone to start a family with.

“Not many people can say they’ve been on Love Island, let alone have done it twice,” she said.

“I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic.

“I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don’t want.”

On the type of partner she was looking for during her return to the dating show, she said: “The next person I’m with, I want that to be marriage and babies.

“I don’t want to waste any more time with the wrong people – so I think I’ll be a lot pickier than what I was when I was previously in the Villa.”

McDermott added that she wanted a partner who “acts mature” and was a “listener and the observer” who was “in touch with their emotions”.

“I hate emotionally unavailable men,” she said.

“I want someone that’s really family orientated, like I am. I want someone loving, caring and trustworthy.

“I’m just ready for the next chapter.”

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX